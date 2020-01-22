Sports

Ghana draws South Africa in World Cup qualifiers

January 22, 2020
The draw for the group phase of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 took place in Cairo, Egypt, yesterday with Ghana drawing South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia in group G.

The draw was conducted by former World Cup winner and captain of the French national team Marcel Desailly and Coach of Côte d’Ivoire’s Women’s national football team, Clementine Toure alongside CAF Director of Competitions, Samson Adamu.

Scheduled to start in October this year until October next year, winners of the ten groups will qualify to the final round of qualification.

The final round will see the 10 countries drawn into five home and away ties, with the five winners securing the ticket to represent Africa at the Mundial scheduled to start from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

