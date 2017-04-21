Ghana cricket team lauded for winning African tourney

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has congratulated the national Cricket Team for winning the just-ended International Cricket Council (ICC) WCL qualifier, Africa Region tournament, held in South Africa.

“As I congratulate you on this enviable feat, I urge you to prepare adequately for the world tournament and make the nation proud,” a statement signed by the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide, said.

The tournament, which started on April 7, 2017 saw Ghana pitch its strength against Botswana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Zambia. They beat all of them to emerge champions of the tournament.

A Ghanaian player also won the best bowler and the best batman of the tournament.

By virtue of this win, Ghana has qualified to participate in the ICC World Cricket League Division 5 which kicks off in September, 2017.