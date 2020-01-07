Ghana card to serve as voter’s card – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the country will no longer expend resources to compile voters’ register once the Ghana card registration process ends in June.

Speaking at this year’s Ahmadiyya Conference at Pomadze, he explained the database of the National Identification Authority (NIA) would be the system where Electoral Commission (EC) extracts all eligible electorates for all elections.

“After this register is done this year we will no longer have any argument about voters register anymore because the National ID will become our voters’ register and nobody will have to register for voter’s card.

“When it is time for voting, EC can just extract everybody who is above 18 from the national ID database for them to go and vote [in that coming years’ elections],” Dr Bawumia stated.

The Ghana Card is a national identification card that was launched by the government through NIA in 2017. The card is for citizens, both resident, and non-resident, and legally and permanently resident foreign nationals.

It has a lifespan of 10 years after which it will be renewed at a fee.

According to the Vice President the government in the first quarter of 2020 will launch an online platform that would reduce human interference in service provision and curb corruption in the country.

“In the first quarter, we will begin with a launch of what we call the Ghana.gov platform. It is a portal where we are going to put all government services. So if you need a service whether electricity, pay tax, get a permit, you no longer have to go to that particular office.”

“You can apply for it at Ghana.gov online, pay your fee and you will receive your particular permit,” he said.

-myjoyonline