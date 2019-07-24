Ghana Card registration begins in Volta Region

THERE was a low turnout of applicants for the national identification card on the first day of the registration exercise in the Adaklu District.

At Adaklu-Anfoe, for instance, some of the applicants lacked the primary documents required for acquiring the card, especially birth certificates.

The supervisor at the registration centre, Mr Danquah Raphael Adoboe, said that with regard to the low turnout of applicants, the breakdown of one of the three cameras would have no adverse effect on the exercise.

He said that there were other centres at Waya, Abuadi, Torda, Kpatove, Hlihave and Ahunda-Boso, where the trends of the exercise were similar to that of Anfoe.

According to him, the exercise took off at 8am and 26 applicants were attended to as at 11:46am.

Among those who registered was the District Chief Executive, Mr Donkor Kadey.

He entreated other people in the community to search for their birth certificates and other primary documents and come and register for the card.

Meanwhile, in Ho, the applicants complained of unbearably long waiting hours at some of the centres.

The Ho Municipal Assembly centre supervisor, Mr Richard Kley explained that many of the applicants lacked digital addresses.

“So, some of them had to go back home before returning to the centre with their digital addresses,” he said.

As at 3:50pm, only 55 applicants had gone through the registration process.

No untoward incident was recorded at any of the 37 registration centres in the municipality at the time of filing this report.



