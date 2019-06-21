Ghana can’t stop listening to J.Derobie﻿

DerickObuobie Junior used to think he was unlucky, but a rapid rise to superstardom has changed that.

Though the 24-year-old, now better known as J.Derobie, didn’t always get the job or the girl, he was the chosen one when it mattered most.

He entered emPawa’s $300,000 Africa-wide search for the continent’s next big music stars without huge expectations due to his past bad luck.

However, of the thousands of entries, the dancehall performer proved to be one of beloved Nigerian singer MrEazi’s 10 favourites.

The video for Poverty, the inspiring single that J.Derobie released as part of his prize, is the most popular on the entire emPawa YouTube channel with over 1.2 million views.

MrEazi isn’t his only famous fan. Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy clearly don’t agree on much right now, but both have shown support for Ghana’s newest sensation.

He’s also been praised in Jamaica by Kranium and Popcaan, with the latter collaborating on a Poverty remix.

The latest success of a life-changing 2019 will be appearing at this year’s Ghana Meets Naija on June 8 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

