Ghana best in Africa …places 23 in the world

Ghana has been ranked as the African country with the best atmosphere for media personnel in the 2018 World Press Freedom Index.

The country moved three places up from 26 last year in a report published by the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Wednesday.

At 23 out of 180 countries worldwide, she toppled 2017 African best, Namibia which placed 26 this year. Norway was number one on the global index.

Flanking Ghana were Samoa at 22 and Latvia at 24 while Namibia and South Africa were at 26th and 28th slots respectively.

Eritrea at 179th trailed at the bottom as Africa’s worst country with Sudan, Egypt, Burundi, Equatorial Guinea, Djibouti and Somalia also in the same zone.

Published annually since 2002, the index assesses the extent of media liberty in 180 countries, including the level of pluralism, media independence, and respect for the safety and freedom of journalists.

The latest Index took account of violations that took place between January 1 and December 31, 2017.

A brief analyses on Ghana captioned “Media pluralism but not enough independence – RSF report noted that Ghana was regarded as one of the most democratic countries in Africa with Chapter 12 of its 1992 constitution guaranteeing media pluralism and independence.

However, it said only a few media outlets provided good news coverage while a third of the media were owned by the state or by businessmen linked to the government.

The lack of transparency that characterises the media industry, it said was compounded by a flawed regulatory system that tends to limit the freedom to inform.

The reports come at a time the country is preparing to host the 2018 World Press Freedom Day from May 1 to May 3, 2018 – the first to be hosted in Africa.

At the backdrop is the call for the passage of the Right to Information Bill which has been lingering for more than a decade.