Ghana beefs up security at border towns …to protect country

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) the Northern Command of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General Francis Ofori has assured residents of the Upper West Region that security has been beefed up at the border towns to protect the country.

He said following reports of possible attacks from Islamic militant group, the Violent Extremists in Armed Groups (VEAG,) the National Security launched two major projects to ensure that there were no gaps in the nation’s security detail and also that citizens were sensitised to make them security conscious.

The GOC stated this when he paid a courtesy call on the Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, on Thursday to discuss issues of security concerns in his office at the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) at Wa.

“The suspected terrorists of VEAG have shifted their attention from the Sahel region southwards to the northern part of the West African sub region. They have also shifted from hitting hard targets like military to soft targets like churches and hospitality firms, he stated and said, their activities had become rampant in neighbouring Burkina Faso, hence the need to shift northwards and secure Ghana’s borders.

Brigadier Gen. Ofori, said, although they could not give details of the security apparatus in the region, personnel of the various security agencies were on the grounds at vantage points to protect the borders.

He was emphatic on the need to constantly remind residents to be vigilant and report questionable characters to appropriate authorities for immediate action.

The Regional Minister, Dr Salih, indicated that the Regional Security Council were putting in the necessary measures to counter any possible attacks.

He said they had involved the local council of churches and the Islamic council to also educate their members on how to identify suspicious persons in their midst.

He assured the security forces that the RCC would cooperate with them and would not hesitate to offer assistance on demand.

The Commander and other security heads journeyed to the border towns of Tumu and Hamile to interact with their personnel and also meet with traditional rulers for similar discussions.

LYDIA DARLINGTON FORDJOUR, WA