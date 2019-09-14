Ghana Arts and Culture Awards launched

Ghana Arts and Culture Company has launched Ghana Arts and Culture Awards (GACA), to honour the forerunners and the key players who have contributed immensely to the country’s arts and culture.

The event, which was the maiden edition, was launched in partnership with the National Commission on Culture (NCC), the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), the National Folklore Board and Tourism Society of Ghana under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Speaking at the Press launch last Friday at the Accra Tourist Information Centre, the Executive Director of NCC, Mrs Edna Janet Nyame said, “Our culture is riddled with that of other foreign culture, and contributed to the gradual erosion of the country’s cultural heritate.”

According to her, it was the obligation of NCC to help redeem the situation by promoting and preserving the Ghanaian cultural identity, hence the NCC’s partnership with an event which recognised art and culture as a valuable assert of the country.

She urged all stakeholders to come on board and support to showcase the country’s culture and values to the rest of the world.

According to the organisers, the initiative of rewarding excellence in the arts industry was important, adding that through the initiative, generations would learn more about the country’s cultural heritage.

The launch also paved the way for the opening of nominations from now till September 30, for the 18 categories earmarked for the awards to enter.

The main event is scheduled for November 23, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme