Ghana, Algeria partner to develop sports

Youssef Delileche, Algerian ambassador to Ghana has presented a 15 draft agreement to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, seeking to partner Ghana in sports development.

Delileche told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Sports that the agreement presents a lot of opportunities for both countries.

“The partnership is mainly between sports institutions of both countries, aimed at the development of training staff in sports to develop the major national teams in football, athletics and infrastructure.

“This agreement will also help deepen the relationship between the countries that is why we deem it fit to have such a partnership.”

Mr Asiamah was optimistic that the agreement would benefit both countries as his Ministry is committed to youth and sports development.

“This will create opportunities for young people. It is good for the future and would help to realise the dream this government has for the youth.

“We want to use the youth to transform the country and we will achieve that through sports. It’s an avenue to create employment through the various sporting disciplines in the country”.

According to Mr. Asiamah, the youth would be ‘engaged productively to become more useful and productive to help drive the nation forward.’

Meanwhile, Mr. Asiamah has announced that government will soon construct three Community Parks in some parts of the country.

The initiative is aimed at engaging the youth in exercising and keeping fit and to promote the development of sports in the country.

Mr. Asiamah made this known when he visited the Accra Sports Stadium and the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex on a working tour last week.

He reiterated governments support to the youth and creating an enabling atmosphere for them to thrive to help the nation forward.

“We promised the people of Ghana more stadia across the country and we will see to that.

“We have plans far advanced to also construct multi-purpose community parks nationwide, but three of them will start by June,” he said.

According to Mr. Asiamah, the construction of the multi-purpose community parks would serve as play grounds for communities, where children could play and exercise as well.-GNA