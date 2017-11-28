GHALCA partners StarTimes for sponsorship

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) boss Kojo Fianoo, has hinted that the Association is partnering StarTimes to get them more sponsors.

It may be recalled that GHALCA recently bolstered their sponsorship package with the television giants – increasing from a lowly GH¢100,000 to a whopping $100,000 annually for a period of five years.

But speaking to the Times Sports after GHALCA’s closed-door meeting last Thursday, Mr Fianoo who is also the CEO of Obuasi-based premier outfit Ashantigold, indicated that the sponsorship stuff may not be the only deal in the offing.

“Apart from the sponsorship deal, we have an arrangement with StarTimes to get us a title sponsor. But as we speak now, we have no title sponsor.

“There will be a formulae by which we will share the revenue if they are able to get us one,” he stated.

He, however, reckoned that even without a title sponsor, television rights were getting more lucrative just like the situation with the English Premier League.