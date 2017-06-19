GHACEM Invests in 1.2million Euro modern truck terminal

A ground breaking ceremony has been held by GHACEM Limited to construct a modern truck terminal in Takoradi at the old slaughter house premises.

The Truck terminal estimated to cost about 1.2 million Euros will be used by GHACEM bound cement trucks to and from Takoradi in a bid to enhance operations of the foremost cement manufacturer.

At a ceremony to break grounds to officially commence work, the Strategy and Corporate Affairs Director of GHACEM, Rev Dr. George Dawson-Ahmoah said the project was targeted at facilitating the company’s operations and also enhancing business activities within the Takoradi metropolis by easing traffic.

The project he said also formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility of investing in the community it operates in.

“With more trucks coming in, the expected revenue such as road tolls and taxes will be generated to develop the metropolis,” he said.

He therefore, called on stakeholders and the people within the area to give the necessary support.

Rev. Dr Dawson-Ahmoah reiterated GHACEM’s commitment to the economy and the people of Ghana in diverse ways, making reference to recent payment of GH¢8m dividend to the Government for the 2016 financial year and the annual distribution of free cement under the GHACEM Cement Foundation (GCF), to support educational and health institutions throughout Ghana.

Rev. Dr Dawson-Ahmoah appealed to the government to address the unfair trade practices facing the local industry for it to thrive and become a major source of job creation.

“We welcome the Ghana International Trade Commission Act and hope it is inaugurated soon,” he said.

The Works Manager of the GHACEM Takoradi plant, Mr Jorn Johansen announced that the project is expected to be completed by mid 2018 and would have facilities such as eating place, restrooms, offices for distributors/customers and the Sales and Marketing staff.

He hoped the huge investment would spur economic development in the region with the influx of more trucks but less traffic.

Also present to witness and endorse the project was Mrs Alberta Cudjoe, a member of the Council of State and Mr KK Sam, the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) who was optimistic the construction of the truck terminal will bring relief to the people within the municipality by curbing indecent parking of trucks in the area.

“We are glad to have this project in our area because we believe it will improve our work on this enclave as the industrial enclave in the region facilitating economic activities in the municipality and Ghana as a whole” he said.