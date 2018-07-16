‘Ghacem committed to corporate social responsibility’

Ghacem says it is committed to its corporate social responsibility programmes channelled through the Ghacem Cement Foundation to the development of the country.

Nana Philip Archer, Commercial Director-Ghacem was speaking when the company donated a cheque for GHS 10,000 to the Tema to the Tema Traditional Council towards the celebrations of the Homowo celebration.

The company he said had for 16 years donated about 525,000 bags valued at Gh.¢16.8 million in support of Health and Educational Institutions in over 5,000 communities in the country.

“What is being witnessed means Tema Traditional Council has not been left out,” he said.

Nana Archer who led a delegation to present the cheque on behalf the board and management noted that as a loyal tenant of the Tema Traditional Area they deemed it fit to identify with the Homowo, being an important event on the Ga calendar.

“We are proud to be associated with the Tema Traditional Council. They joined us last year during our 50th anniversary celebration and other events. They have been supportive and we also do our part by supporting the Council’s projects including the recent cleaning exercise organized to sanitize the entire area,” he recalled.

Nii Adjei Kraku II, Paramount Chief of the Tema Traditional Area who welcomed the Ghacem delegation to his palace to receive the donation applauded the company for the recognition.

“This is to show that as tenants you regard the owners of the land which will spur more blessings in your operations”

Nii Adjei Kraku II called on other corporate institutions within the Traditional Area to emulate the Ghacem example and come forth with their donations to ensure the climax of the Homowo becomes a success.

