Ghacem calls for fair competition in cement industry

PThe Managing Director of Ghana Cement (Ghacem), Stefano Gallini, has called on the government to provide a level playing field for all manufacturers of cement in the country.

Mr Gallini noted that giving all industry players a fair opportunity “is a sure way to go, and Ghacem, a member of the second best cement company in the world, is more than willing to take up the challenge. We only ask for fair competition from all players.”

He made the call at the just-ended Ghacem Customer Appreciation Night held in Takoradi to reward top cement distributors and direct customers.

Mr Gallini explained that the challenges in 2019 were many, but Ghacem surmounted them all, adding that “increased competition and an overcapacity of about six million was a high hurdle, but we jumped it without breaking a leg”.

He said in 2020, Ghacem would play a key role in supplying quality cement to support the construction of roads in the country, as the government has declared the year a “year of roads”.

“We expect a market growth and increased construction activities. We are expectant of what the year of roads, as declared by the President, brings. We hope to play a key role in supplying our consistent quality cement to these project sites. To our customers, do not hesitate to share new project areas with us for good business partnership at reasonable rates,” the Managing Director noted.

At the end of the event, Clemonic Company Limited, a leading Ghacem cement distributor from Kumasi, was adjudged the overall top cement distributor for 2019, the second year in a row.

Speaking after receiving the top award, Managing Director of Clemonic Company Limited, Clement Effah, urged Ghacem to fix all the technical issues and let the cement flow so distributors could flood the market with the best cement in Ghana.

Mr Effah reiterated that “Ghacem remains the partner of choice and we pledge continuous partnership to lead the cement business in Ghana.”

Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, chairman for the event and Ghacem board member, in his address to the customers said Ghacem remains customer-centric and would continue to place their customers first in all their dealings.

Nana Prah Agyensaim VI noted that, “we will continue to seek impactful improvement actions as far as delivering customer excellence is concerned. Ghacem always recognizes the contribution of customers in its journey, and we wish our partnership will yield greater growth in 2020.”

According to him, Ghacem continues to champion its long standing corporate social responsibility in the name of Ghacem Cement Foundation; targeting needy educational and health institutions since its inception in 2002, with a yearly average of 30,000 bags donated for refurbishment and expansion.

The Ghacem Customer Appreciation Night is an annual event held to honour loyal and outstanding Ghacem cement distributors and customers across the country.

Out of the over 150 distributors and 80 direct customers from across the country, 54 of them were awarded in categories such as Best Transporter, Most Loyal Distributor, and Best Sales Representative, among others.

Mississippi Top Ventures and Awellam Construction Limited came second and third respectively; with China Harbour Engineering Co. Gh. receiving the Top Direct Customer award.

BY TIMES REPORTER