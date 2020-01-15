GH¢5m streetlight project for Bongo District commissioned

The Deputy Minister of Energy, Dr Amin Anta, has commissioned a GH¢5 million streetlight project in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region.

Speaking at the ceremony yesterday, the Deputy Energy Minister said the project which covered the Bongo township, Namoo and Bongo –Soe would not only help to curb criminal activities but also, to beautify the district and improve commercial activities.

“This project will also help improve road safety and safety of the people. All these will help improve upon the economic wellbeing of the people”, the minister intimated.

He explained that the project was unique in the sense that unlike the usual streetlights that are wired on the poles, this current ones cover the installation of underground cables and galvanise poles to avoid dangers.

Dr Anta stated that it was the President’s vision to ensure that there was universal coverage of electricity by the year 2025 and therefore appealed to the citizens of the area to give the President a second term in office to deliver on that promise.

He explained further that, to ensure that the President accomplished that dream, the government had secured a funding of 186.4 million to provide electricity to the five regions in the north including Northern, Savannah, North East, Upper East and Upper West regions.

Dr Anta stated that electricity was very vital to the socio-economic development of the country and noted that it was the engine to boosting Medium and Small Scale businesses such as hairdressing, wielding, bar operators among others.

The District Chief Executive for the area, Mr Peter Ayimbisa, who expressed joy about the project appealed to the Deputy Minister to extend the streetlight and electricity to the other remaining communities.

Earlier on, the Deputy Minister commissioned electricity project at Nyariga-Doone in the Bolgatanga Municipal of the Upper East Region.

The Paramount of the Bongo traditional area, Naba Baba Salifu Leemyaarum, who chaired the function, equally thanked the government for the project and reiterated the need for more developmental project in the district.

The community members who were are the programme hailed the government for the streetlight shouting “Bongo-Dubai”,

FROM SAMUEL AKAPULE, BONGO