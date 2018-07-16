GGT begins work on Accra Sports Stadium pitch

Renovation works of the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday extended to the football pitch which is set to be cleared for new grass to be planted.

Removal of the green-turned-brown turf which has seen no action for over six months now, started on Friday by contractors from the Green Grass Technology (GGT) as Ghana races with time to meet a deadline for the hosting of the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations.

The Times Sports visit to the facility revealed workers of GGT busily removing the surface to pave the way for the re-grassing.

The regrassing followed major works including the roof of the VVIP and VIP Stands as well as the giant scoreboard which has been reduced to scraps.

Works on the stadium has been occasioned by it poor states as fans are exposed to rusty metals and huge cracks on walls as well as non-functioning and dilapidated places of convenience.

On completion, the stadium would be expected to be in shape, safe and in a perfect condition for the November showpiece of women football.

A source who spoke to the Times Sports on conditions of anonymity was hopeful the football field will be ready by the end of October.

Despite failing to give a clear timeline for the completion of the entire project, the source indicated that the facility would be ready for the championship and perhaps, the continuation of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) which is currently in limbo following steps taken by government to liquidate the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in the aftermath of the ‘Number 12’ documentary aired by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER