GFD calls for protection of Tetteh Ocloo State Sch pupils

The Ashaiman branch of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD) has expressed concern that several pupils from the Tetteh Ocloo State School for the Deaf, in Adjei Kojo, constantly cross the Accra-Tema motorway after school on their own.

They expressed fear that the pupils who cross the road and have hearing impairment, are at risk and put their lives in danger of approaching vehicles.

The Chairman of the Ashaiman GFD, Mr. Courage Wormenor in an interview with the Ghanaian Times described the practice as “suicidal” and a threat to the physically challenged community especially as school has resumed again.

He called for measures to as a matter of urgency be instituted to discourage the pupils from crossing the road to ensure their safety.

The Chairman disclosed that most of them cross the motorway at the Adjei Kojo underbridge which is only some few metres away from the school and he has personally tried to discourage the children or helped them to cross the road in extreme cases.

He called for collaboration between the school and the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC), to intervene so that a life is not lost.

He also appealed to public spirited persons to help provide the school with more means of transportation for the children in the school and its environs.

Mr. Wormenor said in the interim, the association is working at visiting the school to educate the pupils on the dangers of their actions.

