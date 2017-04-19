GFA, US Embassy sign MOU over Football Expo

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Commercial Service of the US Embassy in Accra to organize two business expositions ahead of this year’s international friendlies against Mexico and the USA.

The business exposition, which is being organized in partnership with RGG Sports LLC of Tampa, will see a business conference and two exhibition fairs held in the two cities for the friendlies.

The Black Stars will play Mexico in Texas on May 28 before taking on the United States on July 1 in Connecticut.

The aim is to use the two football matches to open opportunities for Ghanaian and American businesses to interact in Houston, Texas and Hartford, Connecticut.

According to the memorandum, the U.S Commercial Service in Accra will assist the GFA to organize the Ghana Football Business Exposition (Expo), providing a platform for both local and international companies to show case their businesses and strike mutually beneficial partnerships and transactions.

The trade show is expected to offer Ghanaian businessmen an opportunity to invest in the U.S and establish international presence as well as offer U.S multinationals the opportunity to make an impact on the African continent through Ghana as the gateway.

The GFA considers this expo a big opportunity for local companies to market Ghana as the preferred destination for investment in Africa by exploring the cordial relationship that has existed between Ghana and the US Commercial Service in Accra over the years.-GFA