GFA, PLB unveil new league logo

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Premier League Board (PLB) have unveiled a new logo for the Ghana Premier League (GPL) to herald the 2017/18 league season.

The unveiling coincided with the media launch of the new season held at the offices of the GFA on Monday.

The new logo features a star clad in the national colours with a football above it, with the tag line “Our Passion Our Game.”

Chairman of the PLB, Mr. Ashford Tettey Oku said it is the desire of the organizers to put in place measures that will enhance the value, competitiveness and integrity of the league.

Mr. Oku urged the media to see itself as a major stakeholder and partner the PLB to improve the standards of the competition.

“We understand that the media’s watchdog role may not allow them to overlook our minor human faults, however may I also remind you of the need to protect and promote the GPL with the readiness on your part to focus eagerly on the many positives match after match.”

He welcomed new entrants Dreams FC, Techiman Eleven Wonders and Karela FC and reminded them that “the urge to compete is not enough but rather the drive to survive and excel” is what is very important.

Emergency Committee member, Mr. Kweku Eyiah who represented the president of the GFA bemoaned the lack of a headline sponsor in the last three seasons.

He, however, noted that the GFA was particularly impressed by the unflinching commitment by club owners to keep their clubs afloat and the PLB running in spite of the difficult financial situation.

Mr. Ayiah said the FA was working hard to secure sponsorship that will be beneficial to all.

Head of Marketing and PR at StarTimes Ghana, Miss Akorfa Djankui announced her outfit’s intentions to increase the number of live broadcasts for the coming season.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY & NANA BENTSI ODURO