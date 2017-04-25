GFA gets new partner for league

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has signed a four-year partnership agreement with Electroland Ghana Limited, dealers in NASCO Electronics, to support the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The agreement will see Electroland Ghana Limited support the GFA with its NASCO branded products to the tune of GH¢253,000 for only the on-going 2016/17 GPL with the amount increasing in subsequent seasons.

Announcing the package, the Sales Manager of Electroland Ghana, Mr Vincent Azan-Gbiok, disclosed that they have together with the organisers of the league decided to pick and reward the Premier League Player of the Month and Coach of the Month for the next four years with NASCO products.

Also, they would reward the NASCO Man-of-the-Match with the NASCO X5 phone at the end of each league match.

He noted that the package was their way of helping support the game of soccer in the country and help push the players to bring out the very best in them.

Signing the deal, the GFA vice president, Mr George Afriyie, said sports sponsorship had become a vital element in contemporary management of sports.

He noted that “for a huge product such as the GPL which requires substantial funding by both organisers, GFA and participating clubs each season, any kind of support to augment the efforts of these stakeholders and improve the quality of the league is always welcomed.”

He pleaded with technocrats who will be selected to pick the man-of-the-match awards to be fair in their selection as their choices may be subjected to critical reviews by the key stakeholders including the media.

It was further disclosed that from henceforth the man-of-the match for each league game would be known as the NASCO Man-of-the-Match with the winner receiving NASCO X5 phone at the end of each league match.

Also, there would be the NASCO Coach of the Month and NASCO Player of the Month awards going to deserving recipients.

The chairman of the Premier League Board (PLB) Ashford Tettey-Oku, described the partnership as a positive deal that would add an exciting feature to an already exciting league.

By Raymond Ackumey