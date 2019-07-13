GFA: AFCON elimination is sad reality for football

The Normalisation Committee (NC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has said the early elimination of the Black Stars from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), in Egypt, is another sad reality for the football fraternity and the nation to a larger extent.

A statement from the NC after the defeat of the Black Stars said, there was the need to take a second look at the blue print of football in Ghana, as part of efforts to move forward.

According to the statement, the Committee was confident that the restructuring process that commenced last year would lay a solid foundation for the future of Ghana football.

It said the restructuring process would build and strengthen domestic football in Ghana and this would include club administration and finances, a turnaround of the local league, as well as fan and sponsorship drive.

The statement said, it was “extremely saddened by the exit of the senior national football team.

“Unfortunately, our dream, once again, has ended in disappointment, despite a considerable improvement in the final group game against Guinea Bissau,” the statement said.

The statement said, “the Normalisation Committee understands the national mood of disappointment, following our painful elimination through the nerve-wracking penalty shootout defeat to Tunisia.

“On behalf of the GFA and the football fraternity, we wish to apologise to the good people of Ghana for the painful exit of the Black Stars.

”As we have always maintained, the future of Ghana football is bright, but we can only reclaim our lost glory if the football fraternity remains focused on the development of the game to catch up with our rivals in the world, especially on the African continent.

The NC also expressed appreciation to the President, Government (through the Ministry of Youth and Sports and other agencies), and the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Culture and Sports, as well as the people of Ghana for their committed support to the Black Stars for this AFCON campaign.

It said, His Excellency President Akufo-Addo demonstrated his personal support towards the team during the qualifiers, before and during the tournament. –GNA