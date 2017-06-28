GES inaugurates ER Girls Educ. Network executives

The Eastern Regional Office of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has appointed a six member Executive Committee to spearhead the Girls Education Network (GEN), a body aimed at enhancing girl-child education in the region.

Among other objectives, the Committee has the task of mobilising resources and facilitating the development and progress of girls’ education in the region.

Chaired by Stephen Abarika and Joyce Annoh, vice chairperson, the members of the committee, are Gloria Apenteng, secretary, Emmanuel Ametepe, vice secretary, Elizabeth Safoa Darko, organiser and Helen Atta, financial secretary.

The GEN is a collaborative initiative between the regional Girl Child Education Unit of the GES and non-governmental organisations specialising in girl child education activities in the region.

The NGOs who came together to form the GEN are Assemblies of God Relief Development Service, Hunger Project, Plan International Ghana, African Women Advocacy Project, College for Ama, International Child Development Programme Ghana, Herald Foundation, Flower, Youth Advocacy Ghana, World Vision and World Joy.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Mrs Cynthia Anim, Eastern Regional Director of Girl Child Education said the formation of the network was necessary to support the Girl Child Education Unit to effectively provide support and promote to girls’ education.

She stressed the need to groom girls by building their confidence level to enable them to develop into competent adults to serve the country towards national development.

She reiterated that “when girls are empowered through education to become competent leaders it also helps to enhance economic growth.”

She reminded stakeholders that girl child education remained a fundamental human right for every female child, adding that “education for girls is key to breaking the cycle of poverty”.

For her part, the Deputy Eastern Regional Director of Education, Deborah Babatunde Afi said the introduction of the committee would offer immense help towards promoting quality education in the country.

From David Kodjo, Koforidua.