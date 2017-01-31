GES cautions new Mfantsipim Sch headmaster

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has cautioned the new headmaster of Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast, Mr. Manfred Barton Odro, to consult stakeholders before taking key decisions affecting the educational institution.

The Central Regional Director of GES, Mr. David Afram, speaking at a church service to induct the new headmaster into office, on Sunday, said the GES would not tolerate a repetition of the circumstance that led to a change of leadership in the school.

The erstwhile headmaster, Mr. John Ankomah Simpson, was interdicted by the GES in January last year, for allegedly charging unapproved fees and admitting students above the required quota, and was relieved of his post after he was found culpable, months later.

Mr. Afram asked the new headmaster to adhere to the GES guidelines, and collaborate with stakeholders to enhance moral and academic standards of the school.

The Cape Coast Diocesan Bishop, Right Reverend Ebenezer Abakah-Wilson, who represented the Most Rev. Titus Kofi Awotwi-Pratt, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, and Chairman of the school’s Board of Governors, inducted Mr. Oduro into office .

Right Reverend Ebenezer Abakah-Wilson in a sermon asked Mr Odro to trust in God and be prayerful to be able to carry out his mandate.

The Ebusuapanyin of MOBA, Captain Paul Forjoe, tasked the new headmaster to protect the image of the Mfantsipim, and pledged the association’s support for the school.

Mr. Odro expressed gratitude to stakeholders of Mfantsipim for his appointment, and gave the assurance that he would work assiduously in furtherance of the vision of the school.

He said discipline and academic excellence would be the hallmark of his administration, and appealed to the Mfantsipim community to support him to provide successful leadership.

Appointed in October last year, Mr. Odro, 57, who belongs to the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) 1977, becomes the 38th headmaster of Ghana’s premiere secondary school, established in 1876.

Jonathan Donkor, Cape Coast