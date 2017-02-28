Germany to boost Ghana’s technical, vocational educ

The government of Germany will support Ghana’s technical and vocational education agenda as a key driver for industrial transformation, Christoph Retzlaff, the Ambassador of Germany to Ghana has stated.

Bolstered by Ghana’s desire to create more jobs for the teeming unemployed youths and to become self reliant, he said linking academia and vocational training was crucial to the development of the Ghanaian economy.

Speaking to The Ghanaian Times in an exclusive interview in Accra yesterday, Mr. Retzlaff noted that most developing countries, including Ghana had not exploited the benefits of technical and vocational education.

He said that there was a mismatch between academia and the labour market, and said that universities churn out graduates who lacked technical and practical skills needed by industry.

Mr. Retzlaff said Germany considered Ghana as one of its important partners in Africa and would support Ghana to transform its vocational education.

Already, he said Germany had invested about 25 million Euros in Ghana’s vocational and technical sector and hoped to increase the investment.

Mr. Retzlaff said there were a number of German-based companies in Ghana including Scania, a car manufacturing company that can support Ghanaian technicians and engineers.

He urged the government to emulate Germany’s development paradigm, focusing and investing in practical oriented education instead of the theoretical and grammar based education.

Mr. Retzlaff said technical skills such as masonry, carpentry, plumbing, welding and mechanical engineering were special skills that could generate millions of Ghanaian Cedis and urged Ghanaians not to rely on only white collar jobs.