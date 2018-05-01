GCUC ranked best private varsity in Ghana

The Garden City University College (GCUC) in the Ashanti Region has been ranked the best private university in the country.

Located at Kenyase, a vibrant peripheral suburb of Kumasi on the Airport-Antoa road, GCUC is also ranked the 6th best university out of Ghana’s portfolio of 58 public and private universities.

According to the latest Ranking Web of universities, University of Ghana (UG), the country’s premier university topped the list followed by Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Cape Coast (UCC), University of Development Studies (UDS) and University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

Commenting, Dr Wilhelmina Donkoh, President of GCUC, attributed the feat to her institution’s strengths in quality education, innovative curricula and excellence in leadership dove-tailed into a combination of hard work plus the determination to succeed.

Equipped with ultra modern essential facilities including a fully dedicated satellite system providing internet connectivity and local area network for its entire campus, the 13-year old university boasts of three faculties; Health Sciences, Business Studies and Applied Sciences in addition to a Centre for Continued Education taking care of Professional and Diploma programmes.

In tune with its expansion plan, GCUC has established a Dental Therapy Department to offer a four-year Bachelor of Science degree with an initial intake of 13 students in April this year and a major intake scheduled for August.

To facilitate the Department’s operations, a state of the art dental clinic, manned by two top flight dental surgeons and other supporting professional staff working under seasoned supervisors, has also been set up.

Known as GCUC Dental Clinic, it will provide services to both students and the general public but essentially undertake surgery for clinical experience to complement the training of dental therapists.