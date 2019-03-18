GCPP lauds govt for involving parties in local governance

The Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), has lauded the government for the bold decision to amend some provisions in the 1992 Constitution to allow political parties to participate in district level elections and governance processes.

It said that would fulfil the constitutional obligation of reinforcing multiparty democracy since over the years, successive governments have paid lip service to the call for involvement of political parties in district level governance and government’s decision was in tandem with the constitution.

John Kwadzo Amekah, the 2012 and 2016 vice presidential candidate of the GCPP, made the commendation and urged traditional authorities and civil society organisations to support the national referendum in September, this year.

He appealed to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to enact constitutional instruments and legislations after election of people to assemblies to avoid laws that would create lopsided playing field to put impediments on those elected.

“Those who will be elected should put up their best performances to enable them to be re-elected, which will ultimately accelerate socio-economic development at the local level, we applaud government’s social intervention programmes which has reduced financial burden on parents because in the past they struggled to find money to pay their children’s school fees, especially at the secondary level and must be sustained.

“The recent celebration of the 62nd Independence Day parade at Tamale on March 6, somehow deepened the peace in Dagbon traditional area after successful resolution of the age-long chieftaincy dispute and bridged the gap existing between northerners and southerners,” Mr Ameka noted.

Commenting on the prevailing discussions on political vigilantism, he called on the government “to give free hand to the Police to operate for those involved in the act arrested, prosecuted and possibly jailed when found guilty, that is the only way the government can be exonerated or otherwise other people will engage in political vigilantism to paint the government black”.

The government has stated that the election process would be in three phases: Pre-referendum activities, referendum activities, post-referendum activities and the amendment of Article 55(3) of the 1992 Constitution, consequently regional consultations and sensitisation programmes to raise public awareness and prepare for the referendum in September. –GNA