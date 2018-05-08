GCNet’s Nortey Omaboe wins award

The Executive Chairman of the Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet), Dr Nortey Omaboe has been adjudged the Best ICT and Trade Facilitation Chief Executive Officer at the 8th Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executive Awards held in Accra.

The Ghana Entrepreneur & Executive Awards (GECE) is an exclusive award which focuses on recognising outstanding entrepreneurs and corporate executives who have positively impacted the economic growth of Ghana.

Organised by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG), the GECE is executed in collaboration with the Ministries of Trade and Industry and Finance and has for the past eight years become a platform for recognising life transforming initiatives of entrepreneurs and corporate executives within the private and public sector.

Responding to the recognition, Dr Omaboe noted that he was humbled by the award and was encouraged to continue to lead his team of professionals at GCNet, as pacesetters in the e-solutions space to champion the deployment of innovative robust e-applications to impact our country.

Dr Omaboe explained the e-solutions so far deployed by GCNet were a clear evidence of innovations, conceived, tested and fully operational to ensure good quality content on the back of creative, excellent service delivery, integrity and professionalism to create value for the country.

In his welcome remarks, President of the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana, Mr Ato Gaisie explained the award initiative formed a crucial part of a nationwide corporate entrepreneurship campaign drive to connect with every entrepreneur and corporate executives at the forefront of the country development journey and celebrate their success stories.

He noted entrepreneurs occupied a central position in a market economy, activating and stimulating economic activity and therefore the economic success of any nation depended on unleashing the entrepreneurial energies to create opportunities for wealth creation for all.

Managing Director of OmniBank, lead partner for the event, Mr Philip Oti-Mensah commended organisers for the platform to recognise and honour Entrepreneurs & Corporate executives who have exhibited superior performance to unleash their potential to create jobs and add value to society.

This year’s GECE was in association with the Omnibank and supported by GCNet, Anowah Afrique Company Limited, Barclays Bank Ghana, GOIL and Commerz Savings and Loans among others.

Other personalities who recognised include the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Prempeh, Registrar-General, Mrs Jemima Oware, Chief Executive Officer of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Felix Anyah, Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Mr Paul Ansah Asare and Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana, Madam Yolanda Cuba.

By Times Reporter