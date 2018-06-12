GCNet rolls out Single Sign-On to deepen integration of systems

The Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet) has activated the Single Sign On module, which allows users of the Ghana Integrated Cargo Clearance System (GICCS) and the e-MDA portal to switch between the two applications.

The system does not require one to log in and out if the user has accounts in both GICCS and e-MDA.

The TradeNet Manager of GCNet, Mr Eben Engmann who announced this at the end of the first quarter stakeholder review sessions with players in the trade facilitation space in Accra recently, reiterated GCNet’s commitment to working with all to realise the vision of a full paperless port as championed by the Vice President.

He attributed this feat to the pursuit of novelty and the enhancement of user experience and improvement in the clearance chain to boost business competitiveness, reduce cost of doing business and increase the ease of doing business.

Mr Engmann emphasised that GCNet has not relented on its continuous upgrades of systems to ensure quality services delivery which has impacted positively to increase revenue collection for the first quarter of 2018 to support government developmental agenda.

Touching on the Revised Paperless Exemption Process, Mr Engmann explained that the new process addresses the earlier manual exemption approach.

He therefore commended the Ministry of Finance and the various MDAs for working together to have the reform carried out.

On the implementation of the Ghana Customs Management Systems (GCMS III), participants were informed that the new system uses the latest architecture and web logic designed for all customs processes with improvements compatible with tablets and mobile phones with value-added look and feel, simplified interface and ease of navigation and with online notification.

I.T Business Analyst at GCNet, Mr Isaac Anipare, explaining the rationale behind the roll out of the Tax Stamp, said the required Duty Tax has been paid by the manufacturer or importer after the Tax Stamp is affixed on every excisable product that comes into the country.

He also announced that the Tax Code and Agreement Codes – AFR have been created for the African Union Import Levy which is 0.2 per cent of CIF on import of goods with country of origin outside Africa.

The Communications Manager of GCNet, Mrs Aba Lokko spoke about the Single Window App which is used in retrieving information regarding Imports, Exports, Shipment tracking, Arrivals and Departure of flights & Vessels, Airway Bills/Bill of Lading information, Customs Exchange Rate, currency convertor, HS Codes and Tax Rates, CPC search, search for appropriate electronic Import Declaration Forms and many more.

According to her, the Single Window App can be downloaded from any android enabled smart phones and iPhone.

The participants drawn from the Tema, Takoradi and KIA enclaves of the trading community included officials from GRA Customs, declarants, representatives from shipping lines, terminal operators, freight forwarders and clearing agents among others.

In a related development, GCNet has held an interaction session with senior operation officers of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority to solicit feedback on the use of the GCNet/GCMS system.

The forum afforded the opportunity to respond to challenges addressed since the commencement of the full paperless regime from September 1, 2017 as well as the positive impact on ease of doing business and revenue mobilisation.

Mr Anthony Nkansa, Deputy Manager at the TradeNet Department of GCNet used the platform to explain the activation of the Paperless Exemption in February 2018 and announced that GCNet would send SMS alerts to Importer/Warehouse Owners when goods were about to expire and 10 days after expiry.

At that interaction with the GRA Customs officials, the System Administrator of the Customs Division of GRA, Mrs Labujata Hamidu expressed her appreciation to GCNet for organising the meeting and urged officers to play their role in facilitating trade and mobilising revenue for government.