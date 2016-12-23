GCB disburses GH¢23 million to 900 SMEs

GCB Bank Limited has disbursed more than GH¢ 23 million to 900 small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) within 12 months.

The disbursement followed the launch of the GCB SME Loan Scheme designed to provide short to medium term credit facilities to the tune of GH¢ 100,000.00 with or without collateral to reinvigorate businesses.

Ernest Agbesi, Managing Director of GCB, announced this at the relocation of the Yendi branch and the opening of a new branch at Saboba in the Northern Region, according to a GNA report.

Mr. Agbesi said GCB currently offered the lowest interest rates from 20 per cent to 30 per cent and customers should take advantage of this.

The Yendi branch established in 1965 at the Yendi Market has been relocated to Nayilfong near SSNIT District office in Yendi.

Mr. Agbesi said GCB had launched three new products namely the GCB SME Loan Suite, GCB LitePay and GCB Mobile Banking Service this year.

GCB Litepay service enables payments to be made via smartphones while the bank’s mobile banking service, which was launched less than a month ago, would allow customers and non-customers to perform financial transactions from their phones.

Under the GCB mobile banking service, customers and non-customers would be able to buy airtime, pay bills to merchants, transfer funds across accounts, pay fees and transfer money irrespective of the mobile network and without internet connection.

The GCB Mobile Banking Solution links the traditional bank account to mobile money.

The Managing Director said having been in Yendi for about five decades, the bank knew the needs of salaried workers in and around the municipality and the GCB 24-hour personal loan was one product that had proved very supportive of the Ghanaian worker.

He urged workers especially residents of Yendi and surrounding communities to take advantage of GCB’s new services.

The Walana Abdulai Sulemana who represented the Kampa-Kuya Naa (Regent of Yendi), Andani Yakubu Abdulai, urged the bank to help accelerate development in Yendi.