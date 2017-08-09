GBF urges regional feds to prepare for National Sports festival

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBF) has asked its regional federations to intensify their preparation to present formidable boxing teams at the 2017 National Sports Festival.

This year’s national sport festival is scheduled for September 1-6 and will attract teams from all 10 regions to compete in a number of disciplines.

Mr. George Lamptey, President of the GBF told the Times Sports in an interview yesterday that the federation intends to use the platform of the sports festival to conduct national trials to raise a second Black Bombers team to fight for places in the first team.

He called on all the regional federation heads to ensure to build strong teams to represent them at the festival, adding that, those who excel would be selected by the national team handlers.

“We want to urge the regional heads to look beyond participation at the games. We want to stage a very tough competition in amateur boxing.”

According to Mr. Lamptey, the federation’s technical team will be on hand to select boxers that perform to their satisfaction to form a group of boxers to be given the opportunity to rub shoulders with members of the Black Bombers.

He said after the festival, the federation will organize a special championship between members of the national team and those selected from the National Sports Festival.

The aim of that competition, he said, was to create competition for those in the team who appear to have monopolised their positions.

“We believe there are many more boxers out there who are talented and are knocking on the doors of the national team but feel restricted. With this opportunity, they can test their strength and skills against the Bombers to know their level.”

By Andrew Nortey