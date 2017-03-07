GBF to hold boxing seminar March 9

The Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) will on Thursday, March 9 hold a seminar on the state of amateur boxing in the country at the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex.

The forum, according to the federation’s president, Gideon Quartey, will seek to address some of the challenges in the development and promotion of the sport as well as technical and officiating challenges.

It is opened to recognised boxing coaches from every part of the country as well as referees and judges.

According to Mr. Quartey, persons interested in becoming referees and judges can also attend the seminar which could be the beginning of realising the dream of becoming a boxing referee or judge.

Resource persons lined up for the event are Coach Ofori Asare, a former coach of the national amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers and an accredited coach of AIBA, Mr. Jones Neequaye, an experienced boxing trainer and Mr. Theophilus Amankwah Addo, an executive member of the GBF doubling as boxing coach, referee and judge.

The GBF boss told the Times Sports there may be other presentations from representatives from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

