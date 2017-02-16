GBF endorses U/W, Northern regional feds

The Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) has announced the formation of two regional bodies for the administration of the sport in their respective regions.

The two regions are Upper West and Northern regions with the third, Upper East expected to follow soon.

The formation follows earlier invitation by the GBF to individuals from all the regions of the country to apply to serve in an interested capacity in any of the regional bodies it intended to form as it aims at taking the sport to every corner of the country.

From the Upper West region, Mr. Mubarak Ishmael will head a seven-member regional federation tasked with the introduction of the sport to the teeming youth in the area and form a formidable regional team.

He would be assisted by Mr. Felix Koley in his capacity as Vice Chairman, Hussein Goga as an Organiser, Hamid Ahmed and Mumuni Sulemana as Board Members, Bawa Aganga as Regional Coach and Technical Director and Madam Miriam Salam as the Secretary.

The Northern regional GBF will have Mr. Albert Atutuga as Chairperson and Sergeant Kudaga as his Vice Chairman.

Others include Messrs Lomo Okine – Treasurer, Albert Adu Acquah and Fiifi Keelson – Board Members, Ekow Acquah – Technical Director and Coach and Amoo Kwesi Jonathan – Secretary.

Mr. Gideon Quartey, President of the GBF told the Times Sports yesterday that the two regional bodies would soon be inaugurated to commence the process of identifying talented boxers to be groomed and vie for places in the national team.

He said the GBF was awaiting the regional representatives from the Upper East region which he said was ready but yet to be presented to the GBF.

He disclosed that the GBF would soon launch the maiden national amateur boxing league which is aimed at creating a platform for boxers from all the regions to slug it out with each other.

“This is very dear to this administration. When we are able to do that, it will give our federation a national dimension and also change the manner boxers are selected into the national team.

By Andrew Nortey