GBC Director General asked to proceed on leave

The Director General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Dr Kwame Akuffo Anoff-Ntow has been asked to proceed on leave by the governing board of the state broadcaster.

The directive to Dr Anoff-Ntow was issued Monday evening, according to a source close to GBC.

He is in his 13th month as the Director General of the state broadcaster.

The directive, the source explained was because of the Corporation’s unpopular resolve to prosecute people who will default in the payment of the mandatory television licence fee.

The TV licensing Act 1966 (NLCD 89) of Ghana mandates the collection of licence fees from persons or households owning TV sets. The collection of the fee was reintroduced in 2015.

Domestic TV users are to pay between GH¢36 and GH¢60 for one or more TV sets in a household while TV set repairers and sales outlets are to pay an annual sum of between GH¢60 to GH¢240.

Commercial TV operators are to pay GH¢36 per annum for each TV set.

The Chief Justice recently set up a special TV Licence Court to handle cases of defaulters.

The decision has courted huge public outcry with the majority declaring they will not pay leading to the governing board to intervene ordering the Corporation to halt its plans.

“Following an evaluation of the situation the board has instructed the management of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) not to pursue any activity or set of processes, leading to the prosecution of any individual for the non-payment of the Television licence fee,” said the board when it made the order.

Dr Akuffo Anoff-Ntow has close to two decades of professional experience in broadcasting as both a practitioner and scholar.

His professional experience spans public broadcasting at GBC as well as consulting for other media and communication interests across the world.

As a trained television producer/director, he has produced, directed and executive produced many television programmes across several genres.