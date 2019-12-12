… GBA sends goodwill message﻿

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has sent a goodwill message to Richard Commey, aka Azonto, as he prepares to defend his International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight title belt in USA against homeboy Teofimo Lopez at the Madisson Square Garden, New York in the USA, on Saturday.

The message, signed by the secretary general of the GBA, Patrick Johnson, noted that the GBA had been monitoring his level of preparations and training schedule in the build-up to the title defence and has no doubt that his capabilities to deal with any opposition the challenger might offer.

“The GBA is confident that you Richard Azonto Commey will successfully defend your belt and continue your forward march towards chalking many more successes in the ring,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and the Friends of Boxing as well as the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU) have all sent goodwill messages to the IBF champion.