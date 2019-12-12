Sports

… GBA sends goodwill message﻿

December 12, 2019
0 413 Less than a minute

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has sent a goodwill message to Richard Commey, aka Azonto, as he prepares to defend his International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight title belt in USA against homeboy Teofimo Lopez at the Madisson Square Garden, New York in the USA, on Saturday.

The message, signed by the secretary general of the GBA, Patrick Johnson, noted that the GBA had been monitoring his level of preparations and training schedule in the build-up to the title defence and has no doubt that his capabilities to deal with any opposition the challenger might offer.

“The GBA is confident that you Richard Azonto Commey will successfully defend your belt and continue your forward march towards chalking many more successes in the ring,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and the Friends of Boxing as well as the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU) have all sent goodwill messages to the IBF champion.

Show More

Related Articles

Latex Foam 2019 Monthly ﻿﻿Medal League ends in style

December 12, 2019

GFA names Ghanaman Soccer C’ttee﻿

December 12, 2019

Commey faces fierce defence﻿ … as challenger Lopez promises hell

December 12, 2019

GFA holds workshop﻿ ﻿for club coaches

December 12, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close