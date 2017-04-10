GBA elective congress for May 31

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) will hold its Congress on Wednesday, May 31 at the media centre of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The event will consider the registration and verification of members, roll call of members in good standing, reports of the President, committees and auditors and elect new officers for the association.

According to the guidelines for the elections released by its Secretary General, Patrick Johnson, nominations for the election shall be opened from April 24 to May 5 between 9am to 5pm each day with only members in good standing, that is, persons that have duly paid for and been issued with a current license, would be eligible to participate in the process.

The nomination forms, he said, would be sold at Gh¢20.00 at the GBA office at the Accra Sports Stadium with members expected to vie for positions such as President, first and second Vice President, Treasurer and four Executive Board Members.

Submission fee for Presidency is pegged at Gh¢1,000.00; 1st Vice President for Gh¢700.00, 2nd Vice President, Gh¢500.00; Treasurer, Gh¢400 and Executive Board Member, Gh¢200.00.

Giving a breakdown, he said a candidate shall be nominated by a member in good standing with completed nomination forms expected to be submitted in triplicates.

A candidate in good standing must also be seconded by two members in good standing from duly recognized bodies in the boxing fraternity.

After satisfying Article 4 of the GBA constitution, candidates will be vetted on May 16 to pave the way for balloting for positions of candidates at the Media Centre.

According to the guidelines, former GBA Executive Board Members, as well as former national, Africa, Commonwealth and World champions are qualified to vote and also indicating that receipt of nomination forms shall be acknowledged, stating time and date of submission.

It said any candidate that goes unopposed or a group of people like in the case of the four member executive, they would be duly declared elected but when they are more, those with the highest score will be declared voted for if there are more candidates.

It said the election shall be supervised by the Election Commission of Ghana, adding that, any electoral dispute regarding the election shall be referred to an Election Dispuite Committee.

By Andrew Nortey