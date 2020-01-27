Gauff’s dream ends at Australia Open

Cori Gauff has been knocked out of the Australian Open 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-0 by Sofia Kenin in three sets on Melbourne Arena.

But the 14th seed Kenin showed her class to come back into the all-American clash, forcing a decider as she, too, was looking to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time in her career.

With Gauff’s game crumbling, the 21-year-old broke in the first game of the third – and a further two times – to book her place in the next round where she will face Ons Jabeur.

“It was such a tough match,” she said post-match.

“Gauff is such a tough player. She started 2019 really well and all respect to her. I’m so happy to be through to the next round.

“I did the best I can and take it like every other match. I just tried to play my game, fight for every point and not focus on anything else.

“The first set she played some really good points at crucial moments but I needed to calm down, relax and just fight. I’m so speechless.” – Eurosport