Gatlin hooked in another doping controversy

Justin Gatlin is embroiled in another doping controversy after a Daily Telegraph expose targeted his coach and a sports agent.

The newspaper secretly filmed Gatlin’s coach, Dennis Mitchell, and sports agent Robert Wagner discussing widespread doping in track and field, as well as discussing how to procure banned substances.

Gatlin has sacked Mitchell but USADA is investigating the claims swirling around the coach and Wagner.

Telegraph reporters posed as filmmakers looking for a coach who could make an actor look like a sprinter. Mitchell and Wagner offered to, “supply and administer testosterone and human growth hormone for an actor training for a film. The products were to be provided via a doctor in Austria. The total fee for the project was to be $250,000 (£187,000).”

Gatlin has previously served two doping bans and memorably beat Usain Bolt in the 100m final in the London World Championships over the summer, in the Jamaican’s last ever race at that distance. Gatlin served a four-year ban following a positive test in 2006 after having previously served a one-year ban following a positive test in 2001.

“Investigations stemming from tips and whistleblowers play a critical role in anti-doping efforts,” USADA said in a statement.

“We are presently co-ordinating with the Athletics Integrity Unit in order to investigate these claims fully. As with all investigations, we encourage individuals with information to come forward as an important tool to help protect clean athletes. Importantly, individuals are innocent unless and until the established process determines otherwise. It’s only fair to let due process occur before jumping to any conclusions.”

IAAF president Lord Coe said: “These allegations are extremely serious and I know the independent Athletics Integrity Unit will investigate in accordance with its mandate.”

In a statement, Mitchell said: “I never suggested in any way that any of my current athletes used any banned substances or that I was familiar with training any of my current athletes with those substances.”

Wagner told the Telegraph: “I wasn’t involved in doping. Obviously I played along because I knew what was going on. I had to get them hooked.” – Eurosport