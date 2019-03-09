Gardener remanded for attempting to smuggle ‘wee’ into police cell

An Accra circuit court on Thursday remanded a gardener, who allegedly attempted to smuggle to a suspected robber in custody, two wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, concealed in toilet soaps.

Clement Aningabey, also known as Nana Yaw, who pleaded not guilty to possessing narcotic drugs, would reappear on March 12, for the court to rule on a bail application by his counsel.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector William K. Boateng told the court presided by Mr Aboagye Tandoh that the complainant is a policeman stationed at the Nima District Police headquarters, Accra.

The court heard that on February 26, 2019, the complainant, who was in charge of the Papa 61 Nima Police Patrol Team, arrested accused with a quantity of a substance suspected to be Indian hemp, concealed in three cakes of Geisha soap, together with a lighter and 51 cigarettes.

Chief Insp Boateng said accused was in the process of delivering the items and suspected Indian hemp to Peter Amuzu, a robbery suspect, in police custody.

He said the exhibits would be sent to the Police Forensic Laboratory for examination. – GNA