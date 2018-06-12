GARCC, private businesses to undertake projects

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC) has reiterated its preparedness to engage private businesses to undertake developmental projects necessary for social and economic growth in the region.

Regional Minister, Mr Ishmael Ashitey, who disclosed this, said, these projects would focus on upgrading infrastructure including markets, lorry parks, recreational facilities, beaches, solid and liquid waste treatment plants and residential facilities as part of government’s agenda to make Accra the preferred tourism destination in the sub-region.

He said the GARCC, in conjunction with the various metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies in the region would explore the possibility of participating in Private Public Partnerships (PPP), Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) and other mutually beneficial models accepted by existing regulations and legal regime.

Mr Ashitey was speaking yesterday in Accra during a tour of the newly-constructed Terminal Three of the Kotoka International Airport together with some staff of the RCC.

The tour was to allow the minister familiarise himself with establishments, project sites and institutions in the region, to have firsthand information on the level of progress made, challenges and the way-forward and avenues the RCC could assist their operations.

Project Manager of MAPA Construction and Trading Company, Inc, contractors of the project, Mr Okan Dogan conducted the minister and the team around the facility, which was currently under test.

Mr Ashitey explained that the desire of the RCC to further developmental projects with private investors was to create gainful employment opportunities in the construction sector for the teeming youths in the region.

“As a government, we are interested in working with private investors to create jobs for our people especially the youths and we believe construction projects offer many opportunities. We are happy to know that your company desires to stay in Ghana. As part of the local content law and the use of local materials and staff, I want to urge you to consider a lot of our people in the region and others who have the requisite skills for employment,” he added.

Additionally, the minister said, the use of local people would facilitate knowledge transfer as the opportunity to learn from technical and structural engineers and other field workers would enhance best practices and technical competencies needed to drive government’s industrialisation policy.

Mr Dogan said the project was 99.9 per cent complete with the system testing, which was underway, being the only stage before it was fully handed over to the Ghana Airport Company Limited.

Of about 1000 staff used for the project, he noted that 850 were Ghanaians adding that the company plans to establish an office in the country to support Ghana’s developmental agenda as well as provide opportunities to several other Ghanaians.

By Claude Nyarko Adams