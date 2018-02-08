GAR Hospital to be used as medical tourism facility

The Ghana Health Service (GHS), has earmarked the Greater Accra Regional Hospital to be used as medical tourism facility.

Medical tourism primarily is the travel of people to another country for the purpose of obtaining medical care.

The Director-General of the GHS Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare disclosed this on Tuesday when he inaugurated a five-member committee in Accra to undertake needs assessment of all health facilities as part of preparation to begin medical tourism in the country.

The committee is expected to within a period of three months compile major hospitals and procedures that can be managed locally and their comparative cost together with a list of specialists who are willing to support the process.

Members of the committee are Dr. Akoreyea Kaba, Director of Institutional Care at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Mr Ben Nkansah, a member of the GHS Council, Madam Romani Sarpong Omaboe, GHS Council, Dr. Emmanuel Srofenyo, Medical Director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital and Dr. Yoa Yeboah, Chairman of the GHS Council.

Dr Nsiah-Asare said the move was in line with efforts to make President Nana Addo’s vision to make Ghana a hub for medical tourism in the West African sub region a reality.

Dr. Nsiah-Asare was positive that having a medical tourist centre would aid direct foreign investment in the country and improve the quality of service, care and training as well as prevent people from travelling outside the country to seek medical care.

Dr. Yoa Yeboah said the team would combine their business and medical skill to improve the health sector, whilst Col. Gordon Obiri Appiah, a surgeon and a member of the GHS Council pledged to support the team to put a package together for national development.

BY LINDA NAA DEIDE ARYEETEY