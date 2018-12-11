Game opens two megastores in Accra

Game, a retail chain officially opened two megastores at the West Hills and Achimota Retail Centre both in Accra.

This brings to four the number of Game stores in Ghana. The first was launched at the Accra Mall in 2007, while the second game store opened in Kumasi last year.

Opening the store at the West Hills, Game’s Africa Director Richard Fuller expressed optimism about the group’s growing Ghanaian presence.

“We are honoured by the ongoing support from the Ghanaian consumers, which indicates that their retail needs are being met in terms of product, offering, price, customer service and shopping experience,” he stated.

He said the investment in Ghana entrenched Game’s position as Africa’s largest general merchandise retailer, adding that the “stable economy of Ghana inspires confidence for our business to invest further in the country.”

CEO of Game stores, Albert Voogd stated that the two new locations were intended to make Game more accessible to Greater Accra residents and shoppers.

” Game’s target has always been the middle class , we always want to give them a great shopping experience , the new locations means that they won’t have to move far to find a Game store. ”

He promised customers unbeatable discounts at the various Game stores encouraging them to take advantage of the enviable offers.

In another development, as part of their corporate social responsibility aimed at improving education in the capital, the retail giants presented their Tools2 Teach kit educational materials to three selected primary Schools in Accra.

The beneficiary schools included Qubbatul Kadra, Dampase D/A Model School and Bortianor Methodist Basic School.

The kit is a large stationary box that contains a range of classroom tools including calculators, pens, pencils, sharpeners and other educational materials to aid the kids in their learning.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE