GAMA holds town hall meetings on project

The Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA-SWP) Sanitation and Water Project is engaging the various assemblies in Accra through town hall meetings as part of efforts to address concerns arising out of the implementation of the GAMA project.

The platform seeks to discuss grievances with beneficiaries and to provide clarifications to concerns within the 11 municipalities of the GAMA where the $150 million World Bank funded project for the provision of potable drinking water and decent toilet facilities to Ghanaians were implemented.

It is a social accountability forum aimed at using grievance redress mechanism to address not only the concerns of beneficiaries with regard to project implementation, but also involve them in the day-to-day activities of the project being coordinated by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in collaboration with the assemblies.

Addressing residents of the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly in Accra yesterday, Mr Frederick Nana Dankwa, Governance and Social Accountability specialist, GAMA said residents would pay half for the construction of a modern toilet facility while the government paid the remaining amount.

He said the GAMA had created a Tigo account where applicants would pay for the provision of the facility.

He advised the residents, particularly property owners to provide decent toilet facilities in their homes, and cautioned that those who failed to build a toilet after the completion of the project might be prosecuted.

He said the GAMA was building 250 toilets in schools to prevent the outbreak of cholera and other diseases.

Nana Dankwa said about 18,000 toilets were expected to be constructed at the completion of the project in 2018.

He expressed satisfaction at the level of participation in the meetings and urged residents to take advantage of the ongoing engagement to own toilets.

He was sad that the level of patronage was low, yet the people continued to practise open defection, with some attending to nature’s call on the beaches, polluting the sea and other water bodies.

He said about 700 toilets have been built so far but payment for the facilities were not encouraging.

Nana Dankwa said the government was negotiating with the World Bank to reduce the cost for the most vulnerable.

He said the five-year project being funded by the World Bank through the International Development Agency (IDA) grant would address acute sanitation and water challenges in urban communities.

Mr Ignatius Dordoe, Development Planning Officer, La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly said out of the 51,555 households in the municipality, only 1,189 households had toilet facilities.

He mentioned Cantoments, Burma Camp, Labone, Tse-Ado and South La as areas with decent places of convenience, but said New Lakpanaa, Abafum, Abesse, Kowe, Apapa, Kakla and Kaklamadu, supposedly underdeveloped areas in the municipality needed more toilet facilities.

By Malik Sullemana