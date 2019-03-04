Galaxy Int’l School showcases cultural values

School children of Galaxy International School, has showcased rich cultural values of different countries in the world.

They wore clothing, displayed images of popular tourist sites, food and traditional music, dance, poetry among others.

At the 14th Intercultural Festival held under the theme, ‘We may have different religions, different languages, different skin colour, but we all belong to one human race’, the Principal of Galaxy International School, Safer Tepeli, disclosed that the intercultural festival offered the students an opportunity to experience the very best of the different rich and unique cultures around the world.

The principal indicated that it was a celebration of life “with so much attention, today focused on the things that separate us, and our festival is an affirmation of elements which bind us together in a common quest to enjoy living”.

Ms Tepeli said that each year, the school created the platform for students to showcase rich cultural values “for the purpose of exuding their unique identity”.

She expressed gratitude to all those who helped in making the programme a success, including teachers and staff, saying “through their efforts, they have helped in shaping many brains and, thereby, brought meaning and purpose to many lives”.

The Human Rights Education Atheism Coordinator of Amnesty International, Ghana, Hannah Osei, indicated that human rights, as outlined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, possess certain characteristics, which better explained the need to respect and recognise our diversity as humans.

She said the shared values of humanity as outlined by the United Nations, comprised peace, freedom, social progress, equal rights, and human dignity.

“When a person has access to these essential values, they finally live the healthy and happy life they deserve, the life they are entitled to. The UN provides a foundation for a just and decent future for all and has given people everywhere a powerful tool in the fight against oppression, impunity and affronts to human dignity,” Ms Osei said.

She said the World Amnesty International, hoped all aspired to live in a world, which upholds all the characteristics of human rights and the shared values of humanity.

Ms Osei stressed that “everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms set forth in Article 2 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, without distinction of any kind, such as race, color, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.