Galaxy International holds annual science fair

East Legon based private school, Galaxy International, over the weekend held the 13th edition of its annual Science Fair.

The fair is an avenue where students put into practice what they have been taught in the classroom over the one year period.

This year’s science exhibition witnessed over a 100 stands displaying the various works of students from the primary, junior and senior high departments.

The exhibition covered areas such as physics, chemistry, biology, Information Communication Technology (ICT), mathematics, geography, history, economics and governance.

Dozens of private and public schools in the La-Nkwantanang and Adenta municipalities as well as parents and guardians participated in the fair.

Opening the fair, Mr Samuel Ntow, the Director of Private Schools at the Ghana Education Service, said the importance of the fair in shaping the future of the students could not be underestimated.

Mr Ntow said, the application of science was now a part of the regular routine of human race hence the need for stakeholders to give it the needed attention.

Teachers, he said, must not only teach the theory of science and its related subjects but must practicalise it with students so that they experienced what they were taught.

He bemoaned the waning interest in science and urged stakeholders to do what they could to whip up interest in the study of the subject.

He commended Galaxy International School for instituting the fair and pledged of the GES’ resolve to advancing the study of science.

The Business Development Minister, Mr Awal Mohammed, in a statement read by an officer of the ministry, Mr Joe Tackie, hinted that a national entrepreneurial incubation centre was in the offing to give young Ghanaian scientist the needed support to establish themselves.

He urged students interested in pursuing science related programmes as they climb the academic ladder to pursue creativity and innovation to make Ghana an ICT hub.

Mr Yussuf Tamizkhan, the Managing Director of the school said the core principle upon which the school was built was to train future leaders of the world, indicating that the next generation of world leaders must not be passive scientific observers but well grounded scientists.

Mr. Temizkhan added that the school was bent on working assiduously towards encouraging students to take up scientific challenges which had seen their students compete successfully on the international stage revealing that in 2017 alone their students have participated in science competitions in Kenya and the United States.

