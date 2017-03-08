GAF opens facilities to public

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) On Tuesday opened its facilities to the public at Garrisons throughout the country.

The annual event, which started in 2001, was attached to the Independence Day celebrations, to allow the public, especially school children, have access to military sites, to acquaint with their activities.

In Accra more than 3500 pupils and adults were allowed to board various aircraft at the Air Force base as well as the Armoured Reconnaissance Regiment (also known as Reece Regiment), where they were briefed on the use of armoured vehicles and some Light weapons.

As at 4pm scores of school children and adults were still waiting for their turn to view facilities at the Air Force base, while others at the Reece were driven round in the armoured vehicles and others given lessons on horse riding.

The Commanding Officer of Reece Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel William Nii Nortey, told the media that the children were briefed on activities of the unit so as to demystify the myth surrounding the military.

He indicated that the military was a full time profession that respect and protect human rights and treats others as their own.

Lt. Col. Nortey stated that the role of the unit was to source for information and undertake reconnaissance activities for the GAF as well as maintain the weapons used.

The Director of Public Affairs of GAF, Col. Emmanuel Aggrey Quarshie, commended the public for comporting themselves during such occasions and assured that the door of the military was always opened for further clarifications.

He said the main objective of the day was to make the civilian population see the military as part of society.

Col. Aggrey-Quarshie explained that allowing access to the aircrafts and armoured vehicles would give the participants a life-long experience that would portray the military as a positive part of society.