GAF cautions public about fraudulent recruitment

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has cautioned the public against unscrupulous individuals and groups of people fraudulently advertising recruitment of personnel on social media.

A statement signed and issued by M. A. Larbi, Commander, Public Relations Department, GAF, said the trend, which involves display of pictures of senior officers on Facebook and WhatsApp accounts, was a ploy to defraud persons interested in joining the military and other security services.

It noted that GAF does not charge fees at any stage of the recruitment process, adding that those paying monies to the fraudulent persons are rather aiding and abetting miscreants to carry out their criminal activity.

All recruitment advertisements, the statement said are only placed in The Ghanaian Times and Daily Graphic and not on any social media.

It urged the public to report to the nearest Police Station any person engaging in recruitment on behalf of GAF to help curb the menace.

By Times Reporter