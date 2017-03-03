GAF boss calls on Sports Minister

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah has reiterated government’s desire to ensure massive support for school sports as the foundation for the identification and development of sporting talents.

He explained that, well-resourced sports academies and colleges of sports will offer an appropriate avenue for the development of all sporting disciplines especially the least-financed ones.

Receiving the president of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), Mr. Charles Osei Asibey at his office yesterday, Mr. Asiamah said the legal framework for the establishment of colleges of sports and other sporting academies will soon be submitted to cabinet for onward submission to Parliament.

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey congratulated Mr. Asiamah for his appointment and subsequent approval from Parliament and pledged the support of the federation for his success.

He announced that for the first time, the federation is raising a team to represent Ghana at the 2017 Africa Armwrestling Championship in Lagos in June.