GACC assists Dzorwulu Special School

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has donated items valued at GH¢ 2,000 to the Dzorwulu Special School, as part of the organisation’s corporate social responsibility.

The items included 10 ceiling fans, drinks, assorted biscuits, bottled water and toiletries.

Mrs Beauty Emefa Narteh, Executive Secretary of GACC, said the coalition sought to practicalise advocacy by directly impacting the lives of the less-privileged in society.

She said the Dzorwulu Special School was chosen for the donation because of its special needs that required attention.

She said the assistance was the organisation’s widow’s mite that would be an annual affair.

Mrs Narteh said the challenges faced by the poor and the less-privileged could be addressed if, “We are able to effectively fight the canker of corruption affecting the society”.

Mrs Narteh suggested that the “stolen” resources could instead be channeled to develop the nation rather than enrich individuals.

Nana Osei-Bonsu, the Chairman of GACC, commended the teachers and the supporting staff of the school for their commitment to the welfare of children.

He encouraged the children not to give up because God always had a plan for everyone regardless of their handicap, emphasising that disability, was not akin to inability.

Nana Osei-Bonsu urged government to allocate more resources towards the improvement of the lives of the less advantaged.

Mr. Fred Tetteh, the assistant headmaster of the Special School, thanked the GACC for the gesture, and gave the assurance the items would be put to good use.

He appealed to individuals and organisations to come to the aid of the school.

The GACC is a cross-sectoral grouping of public, private and civil society organisations, aimed at promoting good governance and fighting corruption in Ghana. – GNA