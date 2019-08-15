GAA names team for AG﻿

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), has named 16 athletes to represent the nation at the 2019 African Games (AG) in Morocco.

The 16-member team led by Bawah Fusseini – General Secretary of the GAA, would have nine female athletes and seven males.

The team will be accompanied by two coaches.

Below is the list of athletes;

Women Hor Halutie (100m/4x100m); Flings Owusu Agyapong (100m/4x100m); Gemima Acheampong (4x100m); Persis Williams Mensah (4x100m); Regina Yeboah (Heptathlon); Grace Obuor (400m); Deborah Acquah (Long Jump/4x100m); Rose Yeboah (High Jump) and Abigail Kwarteng (High Jump).

The Men’s team is made up of Sean Sarfo-Antwi (100m/4 x100); Ben Azamari (4x100m/200m); Edwin Gadayi (4x100m/200m); Joseph Paul Amoah (100m/200m/4x100m) Martin Owusu Antwi (200m/4x100m); Jeff Hammond (Long Jump) Abubakar Mohammed (Long Jump).

Christian Nsiah and Samuel Ayerh (Jollof) will act as coaches.