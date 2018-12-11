GAA Congress on Saturday

The Ghana Athletics association (GAA) will on December 15 hold its 3rd Quadrennial Elective Congress.

The Congress, which would be held at the Modern City Hotel, Tamale in the Northern region, would have 33 delegates decide the future of the Association.

Though the battle for the presidency would be the major highlight for the Congress, with three candidates vying for the top spot, the position of the vice president would be a major point of concentration.

This follows the decision of the incumbent Professor Francis Dodoo to descend to the position of the vice president, after two successive terms.

Professor Dodoo would be competing with Afelibiek Ababu (Upper East region), Anthony Teeteh-Opai (GUSA), Baba Apidogo Juliu (GUSA), Princeworth K.D Anane-Asare (Ghatusa), Dr Marc Dzradosi (Volta Region) and Samuel Tetteh Ayer (SESSA).

Former president Dr George Haldane Lutterodt, who has been nominated by Ashanti region, will vie for the presidency with Afelibiek Ababu (Upper East Region) and Samuel Tetteh Ayer (SESSA).

Dr Harriet Naki Amui (COESA) and Joyce Datse (COACHES COM), would vie for the position of the second vice president reserved for only females, whilst Kofi Sarpong Boateng (Eastern Region), Kofi Albert Bonney (Centra Region), Marfo Mickson Samuel (Brong Ahafo Region) going for the position of Organising Secretary.

The Deputy Organising Secretary would see Salamatu Musah (Women COM), Asiedu Lawrence (PAAG) and Isaac Nii Lamptey (Brong Ahafo Region) competing, whilst Christopher Darko-Amankwa ( ACCRA) and Dr Marc Dzradosi (Volta Region), would contest for the position of the Treasurer. –GNA