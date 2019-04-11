Ga Trad Council announces month-long ban on drumming, noise making

The Ga Traditional Council has announced the month-long ban on drumming and noise making which precede the annual Homowo festival in the Greater Accra.

It would begin from May 13 and end on June 13, with the festival being observed on August 17.

The ban on drumming would be kick-started with planting of traditional millet (Mmaadumo Rite) and the period would be used to pray for bounty harvest since the festival is of an agricultural nature.

The period would also be used to pray for the country to curtail any further mishap.

Announcing the ban, Nii Dodoo Nsaki, The Otubulohum Mantse and the acting President of the Council said in the interest of peace, harmony and national security, Christians must ensure that all church services and worship should be confined to the church premises without clapping, accompany loud noise worshipping.

He also said the use of noisy musical instruments, positioning of loud speakers outside the church premises in both churches and the mosques should be restrained.

Nii Nsaki said during the period, road side evangelists would be restricted in the use of noise making equipment while funeral rites which would culminate in noise-making must be avoided.

He said a task force has been constituted to work in collaboration with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly to enforce the ban.

Nii Nsaki said the Council would appreciate the cooperation of all in ensuring good neighbourliness and peaceful co-existence within the city during the period of the ban.



BY LAWRENCE MARKWEI AND EVANGEL KELVIN AINOO.